Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.32% of Lululemon Athletica worth $152,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.94.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $431.01. The company had a trading volume of 300,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,127. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.29 and its 200 day moving average is $381.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $437.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

