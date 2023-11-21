Makena Capital Management LLC Sells 17,202 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Makena Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,202 shares during the period. Datadog comprises 2.8% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $14,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Datadog by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Datadog by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of DDOG traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,928. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -927.33, a PEG ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $10,424,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,938,605.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,829.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $10,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,938,605.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,822 shares of company stock valued at $62,707,683. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

