Mangham Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mangham Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IJR stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,717. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

