Mangham Associates LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Mangham Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 2.4% of Mangham Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,567. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

