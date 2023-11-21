Mangham Associates LLC Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mangham Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.79. The company had a trading volume of 746,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,068. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

