Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,181,259 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 3,224,673 shares.The stock last traded at $19.07 and had previously closed at $19.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,721,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,526,000 after acquiring an additional 505,891 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,424,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,221 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,637,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,212,000 after purchasing an additional 120,055 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $406,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

