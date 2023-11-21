Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($3.88) price target on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MKS. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 197 ($2.46) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 222.14 ($2.78).

Shares of LON MKS traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 252.70 ($3.16). The stock had a trading volume of 2,597,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,791,515. The firm has a market cap of £4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,263.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.60. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 116.80 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 260.50 ($3.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 228.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 207.67.

In other news, insider Fiona Dawson acquired 9,080 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £19,885.20 ($24,878.27). In other news, insider Cheryl Potter purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £123,500 ($154,510.20). Also, insider Fiona Dawson purchased 9,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £19,885.20 ($24,878.27). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 59,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,383,639. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

