Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($3.88) price target on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on MKS. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 197 ($2.46) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 222.14 ($2.78).
Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Fiona Dawson acquired 9,080 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £19,885.20 ($24,878.27). In other news, insider Cheryl Potter purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £123,500 ($154,510.20). Also, insider Fiona Dawson purchased 9,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £19,885.20 ($24,878.27). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 59,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,383,639. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.