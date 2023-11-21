Marquard & Bahls AG Has $95.91 Million Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Marquard & Bahls AG cut its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965,639 shares during the period. Avient makes up 7.9% of Marquard & Bahls AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marquard & Bahls AG owned 2.57% of Avient worth $95,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Avient by 49.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert M. Patterson purchased 24,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $839,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,106,491.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Patterson purchased 24,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $839,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,106,491.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at $207,919.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVNT

Avient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.89. 122,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,778. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

About Avient

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.