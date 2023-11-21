Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,360 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 13,670 shares during the period. SEA makes up approximately 0.5% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $237,386,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,991,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,903,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SEA by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,408 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SEA by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,698,142 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $406,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,728. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

