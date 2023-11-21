Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Has $11.51 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,609 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 5.2% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,196. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $157.76. The company has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

