Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Makes New $7.99 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,540 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,000. Tesla comprises about 3.6% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,535,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,623,531. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.