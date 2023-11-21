Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 70,850 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,938,000. Fiserv accounts for 4.0% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 159,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fiserv by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,563,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,403,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 186,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $747,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock remained flat at $124.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,367,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.67.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

