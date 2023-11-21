Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.4% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $704,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 340,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 77.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 900.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $408.02. 670,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.96 and a 200 day moving average of $391.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $336.43 and a 1-year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total transaction of $1,346,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total transaction of $1,346,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,546 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

