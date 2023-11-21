Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 373.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Medpace were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth about $42,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Medpace by 5,285.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 53,222 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Medpace by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total value of $14,668,062.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,179,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,916,237.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total value of $14,668,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,179,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,916,237.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,072 shares of company stock valued at $103,391,369. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Trading Up 0.8 %

MEDP stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.17. The stock had a trading volume of 43,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,844. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $287.00. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.74.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.79 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.