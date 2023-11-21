Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Medtronic worth $96,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

