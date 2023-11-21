Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Up 5%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) shares shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $9.86. 685,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 508,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, September 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Mercer International from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Mercer International

Mercer International Stock Up 6.8 %

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $667.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -14.78%.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mercer International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Mercer International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Mercer International by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.