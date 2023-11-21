Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ META traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $338.21. 5,351,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,148,898. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.20 and its 200-day moving average is $293.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $341.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on META shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.26.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,873 shares of company stock worth $75,354,118 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

