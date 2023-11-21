Metals One (LON:MET1) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.70

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.76 ($0.03), with a volume of 124376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.03).
Metals One Stock Up 0.3 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.43.
Insider Activity at Metals One
In other Metals One news, insider Daniel Maling purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,050 ($1,313.65).
About Metals One
Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds interests in the Black Schist project located in Finland; and the Brownfield Råna nickel project located in Norway. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
