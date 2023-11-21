MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $20,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $239.62 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.88.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

