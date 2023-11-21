MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $442,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.29.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $176.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.76 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The company has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.63.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

