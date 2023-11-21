Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 820,385 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 3.9% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Micron Technology worth $113,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.64. 4,230,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,195,478. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average is $67.71. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $78.90. The company has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $57,609,517.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,609,517.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,390 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,223. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

