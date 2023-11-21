Mineral Mountain Resources (CVE:MMV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (CVE:MMV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 131000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Mineral Mountain Resources Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$3.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Mineral Mountain Resources Company Profile

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It holds a 100% interest in the Standby gold project comprising 19 unpatented lode mineral claims, located in Black Hills of South Dakota, the United States.

