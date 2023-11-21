More Acquisitions (LON:TMOR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.50

More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 500000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

More Acquisitions Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.62.

About More Acquisitions

More Acquisitions Plc operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

