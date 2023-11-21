Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $76.00

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 78.40 ($0.98), with a volume of 58861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($0.98).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £70.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7,940.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 426.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.55.

In related news, insider Mark Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.06), for a total transaction of £42,500 ($53,171.53). Insiders own 19.73% of the company’s stock.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

