MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) CFO Kristen Actis-Grande Sells 2,886 Shares

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $721,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MSM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.02. 122,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,058. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSC Industrial Direct

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,178,000 after purchasing an additional 327,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,962,000 after purchasing an additional 72,338 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,926,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,812,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,288,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,247,000 after acquiring an additional 56,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.