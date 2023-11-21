National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$97.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NA. Barclays boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. CSFB set a C$108.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$103.88.

Shares of TSE:NA traded down C$0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$90.33. The stock had a trading volume of 239,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,246. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$89.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$95.75. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$84.27 and a 1 year high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.37 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$2.52 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.68676 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$90.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,009.20. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

