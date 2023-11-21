National Bankshares Analysts Give CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) a C$4.75 Price Target

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) received a C$4.75 price target from research analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CEU. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.77.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Activity

CEU stock traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.57. The company had a trading volume of 185,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,724. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$4.15. The stock has a market cap of C$886.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.14.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$77,775.20. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

