National Bankshares Analysts Give Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) a C$135.00 Price Target

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) received a C$135.00 target price from research analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.15% from the stock’s current price.

PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$125.64.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded down C$3.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$77.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$56.42 and a 52 week high of C$116.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$85.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$77.68.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.59). The business had revenue of C$446.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.83 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 15.4210526 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.