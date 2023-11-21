National Bankshares Reiterates “C$20.00” Price Target for Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) has been given a C$20.00 target price by National Bankshares in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.09% from the stock’s previous close.

PSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays raised Pason Systems from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.08.

Shares of Pason Systems stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,220. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$10.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.98.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

