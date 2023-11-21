National Bankshares Reiterates “C$62.00” Price Target for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) has been given a C$62.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cormark reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$62.13.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.7 %

CM traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$53.94. 699,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,804. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$47.44 and a one year high of C$65.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C($0.17). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of C$5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.80 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7551813 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.