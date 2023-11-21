National Grid (LON:NG) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,300 ($16.26) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.64) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,155 ($14.45).

NG traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,020.50 ($12.77). 4,903,400 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 983.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,018.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 918 ($11.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,229.20 ($15.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,478.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.32.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

