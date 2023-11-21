Nevada Zinc (CVE:NZN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Nevada Zinc Co. (CVE:NZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 106500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Nevada Zinc Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Nevada Zinc

Nevada Zinc Corporation, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc and lead. Its principal property is the 100% owned Lone Mountain zinc project comprising 202 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in Eureka County, Nevada.

