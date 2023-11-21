New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $331.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.99 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NJR traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.77. 156,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,648. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NJR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,095,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,226,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 37.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,034,000 after buying an additional 306,406 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

