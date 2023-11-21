Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.60-14.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.69 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,858,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,835. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 422.22%.

In other news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nordstrom by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

