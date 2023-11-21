Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.41

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.41 and last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 1147768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutanix from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Nutanix Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,819.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,460,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,979 shares of company stock valued at $20,114,508 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonen Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 7.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Nutanix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

