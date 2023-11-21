Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Okta from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.35.

Get Okta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OKTA

Okta Price Performance

Shares of Okta stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $70.61. 1,142,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.78. Okta has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707 over the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Okta by 350.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.