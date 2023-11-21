Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $15.02. 306,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 295,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLMA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $824.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.39.

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $140,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,008,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,441,563.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Myles sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 572,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,379.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,409 shares of company stock worth $1,312,848 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

