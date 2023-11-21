Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

NCNA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. 33,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,281. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.12. NuCana has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 208.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuCana by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NuCana by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NuCana by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NuCana by 163.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 324,010 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

