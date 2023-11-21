OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Acquires New Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000. Boston Scientific comprises about 3.3% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,279.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,996 shares of company stock worth $21,589,497. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. BTIG Research raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.73. 818,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,111,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

