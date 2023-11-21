ORIX (IX) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) is one of 113 public companies in the “Credit Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ORIX to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

ORIX has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ORIX’s peers have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of ORIX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of shares of all “Credit Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of ORIX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of shares of all “Credit Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ORIX $19.74 billion $2.02 billion 10.49 ORIX Competitors $2.09 billion $436.08 million 156.26

This table compares ORIX and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ORIX has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. ORIX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ORIX and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORIX 0 0 0 0 N/A ORIX Competitors 202 990 2542 90 2.66

As a group, “Credit Services” companies have a potential upside of 89.28%. Given ORIX’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ORIX has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares ORIX and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIX 10.47% 7.82% 1.83% ORIX Competitors -7.94% -7.31% 0.25%

Dividends

ORIX pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ORIX pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Credit Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.4% and pay out 43.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services. Its Real Estate segment develops, rents, and manages real estate properties; operates facilities; real estate asset management; manages residential condominiums and office building; and provides construction contracting, real estate brokerage, and real estate investment advisory services, as well as operates hotels and Japanese inns. The company's PE Investment and Concession segment engages in the private equity (PE) investment and concession businesses. Its Environment and Energy segment provides renewable energy; ESCO; retails electric power; sells solar panels and battery electricity storage systems; and recycling and waste management services, as well as generates solar power. The company's Insurance segment sells life insurance products through agents, banks, and other financial institutions, as well as face-to-face and online. Its Banking and Credit segment provides banking and consumer finance services. The company's Aircraft and Ships segment engages in the aircraft leasing and management, and ship-related finance and investment businesses. Its ORIX USA segment offers finance, investment, and asset management services. The company's ORIX Europe segment provides equity and fixed income asset management services. Its Asia and Australia segment offers finance and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as Orient Leasing Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ORIX Corporation in 1989. ORIX Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

