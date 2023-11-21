Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director Sells $20,183.28 in Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) Director Dafna Sharir sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total value of $20,183.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.74. The stock had a trading volume of 156,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $94.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average is $76.35.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $208.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12,165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 691,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,336,000 after acquiring an additional 685,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,930,000 after purchasing an additional 643,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,016,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,321,000 after buying an additional 524,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 560.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 562,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,537,000 after buying an additional 477,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

