Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 430,851 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 699,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,851 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $62,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $265.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.66 and a 200-day moving average of $247.71. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $289.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.15.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

