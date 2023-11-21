Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,374,000 after acquiring an additional 272,691 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,357,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,164,000 after purchasing an additional 400,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,267,000 after buying an additional 212,661 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.61. 89,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,867. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.63. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $106.66.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 20.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

Insider Activity

In other Oshkosh news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oshkosh news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $41,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

