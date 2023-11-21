PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1,053.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up approximately 4.4% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.10. 603,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,719. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $92.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCAR

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.