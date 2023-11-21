Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,215 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned 0.07% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,776,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

BATS COWZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286,466 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

