Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.08% from the company’s current price.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

PPBI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 212,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,899. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 68.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

