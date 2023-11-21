Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.57

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $26.73, with a volume of 291079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 332,486.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 149,619 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 101,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

