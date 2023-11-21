Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.57

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $26.73, with a volume of 291079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 3.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 332,486.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 149,619 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 101,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

