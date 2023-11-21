Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) is Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up 3.5% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,261,000 after acquiring an additional 213,848 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $433.58. 161,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,776. The firm has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $281.19 and a 1-year high of $435.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.29 and a 200-day moving average of $384.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.71.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

