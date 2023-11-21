Patrick J. Lord Sells 1,845 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total value of $1,306,868.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,699,931.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $11.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $707.42. The stock had a trading volume of 541,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,061. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $397.06 and a 12 month high of $726.53. The company has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $634.42 and its 200 day moving average is $635.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.