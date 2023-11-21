Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.63.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $118.50. 777,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day moving average is $116.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

